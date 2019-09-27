Público
El banquero Orcel y Santander se verán las caras ante el juez en abril

El ejecutivo italiano reclama al banco de  Ana Botín una compensación de 100 millones de euros por su frustrado fichaje como consejero delegado de la entidad.

El banquero Andrea Orcel, en una foto de noviembre de 2012, cuando era directivo de UBS, tas declarar en el Parlamento británico por la manipulación del líbor y el euríbor. AFP/Justin Tallis

La audiencia previa para la demanda judicial interpuesta por el banquero italiano Andrea Orcel contra el Banco Santander por haberle retirado una oferta como consejero delegado del banco no tendrá lugar hasta el 13 de abril de 2020, dijo el viernes un portavoz del juzgado madrileño que llevará la causa.

Orcel, uno de los banqueros de inversión más reconocidos de Europa, presentó en junio una demanda por incumplimiento de contrato reclamando al banco presidido por Ana Patricia Botín una compensación de 100 millones de euros (111 millones de dólares).

El portavoz dijo que en la primera vista se tratarían "tecnicismos" como el objeto del proceso, la admisión de pruebas o el nombramiento de testigos. Con la audiencia inicial comienza un largo proceso legal que podría durar meses hasta la apertura del juicio oral.

El portavoz añadió que todavía no estaba claro si Orcel estaría presente en esta primera fase del proceso en abril o si estaría representado por su abogado.

El bufete español De Carlos Remón, que representa al banquero, no estaba disponible de forma inmediata, mientras que Santander declinó hacer comentarios.

Orcel alega como un elemento legalmente vinculante una carta de cuatro páginas escrita en septiembre de 2018 en la que Santander le ofrecía el puesto, junto con un paquete de compensación en acciones y complementos que podría perder al dejar UBS, el banco para el que trabajaba entonces.

Santander, en cambio, asegura que su carta de oferta original a Orcel no era un contrato como exige la ley española.

