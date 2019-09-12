El Banco Central Europeo (BCE) ha decidido modificar sus tipos de interés por primera vez desde 2016 recortando 10 puntos básicos el tipo de facilidad de depósito (los intereses que aplica al dinero que deposita en la entidad la banca de la Eurozona), hasta situarlo en el -0,5%. Al ser negativo, significa que los bancos van a tener que pagar más por dejar su dinero en la entidad monetaria.
Mientras, ha mantenido en el 0% el tipo de interés de referencia, y en el 0,25%, el de facilidad de préstamo (el tipo de interés que los bancos pagan para obtener financiación a un día del BCE).
Asimismo, la autoridad monetaria también ha anunciado que reanuda las compras netas de deuda, por valor de 20.000 millones de euros al mes a partir del 1 de noviembre y durante el tiempo que sea necesario "para reforzar el impacto expansivo de sus tasas de interés".
El BCE dijo que terminará las compras de deuda "poco antes de que comience a subir los tipos de interés".
(Habrá ampliación)
