Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Tipos de interés El BCE recorta más los tipos negativos que cobra a la banca por guardar su dinero

La entidad reanuda las compras netas de deuda, por 20.000 millones al mes, durante el tiempo que sea necesario, para hacer frente al debilitamiento de la economía de la Eurozona.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Última hora RRSS

Última hora RRSS

El Banco Central Europeo (BCE) ha decidido modificar sus tipos de interés por primera vez desde 2016 recortando 10 puntos básicos el tipo de facilidad de depósito (los intereses que aplica al dinero que deposita en la entidad la banca de la Eurozona), hasta situarlo en el -0,5%. Al ser negativo, significa que los bancos van a tener que pagar más por dejar su dinero en la entidad monetaria.

Mientras, ha mantenido en el 0% el tipo de interés de referencia, y en el 0,25%, el de facilidad de préstamo (el tipo de interés que los bancos pagan para obtener financiación a un día del BCE).

Asimismo, la autoridad monetaria también ha anunciado que reanuda las compras netas de deuda, por valor de 20.000 millones de euros al mes a partir del 1 de noviembre y durante el tiempo que sea necesario "para reforzar el impacto expansivo de sus tasas de interés".

El BCE dijo que terminará las compras de deuda "poco antes de que comience a subir los tipos de interés". 

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas