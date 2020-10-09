Estás leyendo: La Bolsa de Londres vende Borsa Italiana a Euronext por 4.330 millones

La Bolsa de Londres vende Borsa Italiana a Euronext por 4.330 millones

LSE se desprende del operador del mercado bursátil de Milán para cumplir con los requisitos regulatorios exigidos en la compra del proveedor de datos Refinitiv.

Una mujer pasa frente al edificio de la Bolsa de Milán. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
PARÍS/LONDRES

Actualizado:

Reuters

Euronext comprará Borsa Italiana a la Bolsa de Londres por 4.330 millones de euros (5.090 millones de dólares) en efectivo, anunciaron las empresas el viernes, en lo que supone una importante expansión de la red de plataformas bursátiles europeas del operador francés.

El propietario de la bolsa de París entró en conversaciones en exclusiva con la Bolsa de Londres (LSE, por sus siglas en inglés) el mes pasado tras haber competido en la puja con Deutsche Boerse y su rival suizo SIX.

LSE vende Borsa para cumplir con los requisitos regulatorios exigidos a fin de poder llevar adelante la compra, por 27.000 millones de dólares, del proveedor de datos Refinitiv, participado en un 45% por Thomson Reuters, la empresa matriz de Reuters News.

La venta está condicionada a que la Comisión Europea declare formalmente que sólo aprobará el acuerdo de Refinitiv si se vende la totalidad o una parte de Borsa Italiana.

Sede de Euronext en La Defense, el distrito financiero de París. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

"Creemos que la venta del grupo Borsa Italiana contribuirá significativamente a resolver las preocupaciones de la UE en materia de competencia", dijo en un comunicado el consejero delegado de la LSE, David Schwimmer.

Euronext, con un valor de mercado de alrededor de 7.000 millones de euros, financiará la operación a través de un aumento de deuda y de capital, así como con el efectivo existente.

