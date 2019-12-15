El capital de los grandes bancos supera los requisitos mínimos del BCE

El conjunto de los grandes bancos españoles cumple ya con las exigencias de capital del Banco Central Europeo (BCE) para el ejercicio 2020 y presenta excesos en todos los casos frente a los requerimientos mínimos prudenciales comunicados en las últimas semanas a cada entidad tras el proceso de revisión y evaluación supervisora (SREP).
Entre los cinco grandes bancos españoles, la ratio de capital CET 1 fully loaded de Bankia se colocó al cierre del tercer trimestre en el 12,95%, es decir, 370 puntos básicos por encima del 9,25% que le exige el BCE para el próximo año.
De su lado, la ratio de capital de CaixaBank excede en 292 puntos básicos al requerimiento del 8,78%, al situarse en septiembre en el 11,7%.
En cuanto a BBVA, el BCE le ha exigido una ratio CET 1 fully loaded para 2020 del 9,27%, frente al 11,56% que tenía en septiembre, por lo que el exceso frente al requerimiento es de 229 puntos básicos.
Sabadell contaba al cierre del tercer trimestre con una ratio del 11,4% (11,8% teniendo en cuenta el impacto de operaciones como las ventas de activos improductivos o de Solvia). El BCE le ha exigido mantener un 9,63% en el ejercicio 2020, por lo que el exceso es de 177 puntos.
Finalmente, Banco Santander cerró septiembre con una ratio de capital CET 1 fully loaded del 11,3%, superando en 160 puntos básicos el requerimiento del 9,7% que el Banco Central europeo ha decidido exigirle para el próximo año.
