Cellnex completa su ampliación de capital por 2.500 millones con una elevada demanda

Los nuevos recursos servirán para financiar parte del ambicioso plan de inversiones del grupo de infraestructuras de telecomunicaciones inalámbricas, como la reciente compra de la británica Arqiva.

Imagen de la junta de accionistas de Cellnex.

El grupo de infraestructuras de telecomunicaciones inalámbricas Cellnex anunció el jueves que cerró con éxito su ampliación de capital de 2.500 millones de euros y que la demanda de títulos superó en más de 38 veces la oferta.

"Se prevé que los 86,7 millones de nuevas acciones procedentes de la ampliación de capital inicien su negociación en el mercado continuo a partir del próximo 7 de noviembre", dijo el grupo en una nota de prensa.

El incremento de capital, que tenía derecho de suscripción preferente, servirá para financiar parte del ambicioso plan de inversiones de Cellnex, que incluye la compra a principios de este mes del grupo británico Arqiva por 2.000 millones de libras (unos 2.240 millones de euros).

Tras la operación, los principales accionistas mantienen su participación. ConnecT ostentará el 29,9% del capital social, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, el 4,95% y Permian Investment Partners, el 0,94%).

Desde la salida a bolsa en 2015 Cellnex ha ejecutado o comprometido inversiones por valor de unos 10.800 millones de euros en la adquisición o construcción –hasta 2027- de hasta 42.700 infraestructuras de telecomunicaciones en siete países.

