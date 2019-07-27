La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) ha abierto un expediente sancionador a trece empresas, las seis grandes constructoras cotizadas (ACS, Acciona, FCC, Ferrovial, OHL y Sacyr) y otras siete compañías, por supuestamente formar un cartel que se repartía obras de conservación de carreteras del Ministerio de Fomento.
Las filiales de algunas de estas compañías fueron multadas hace unos meses por el 'superregulador' por participar también en un cártel que en aquel caso se repartió obras de electrificación del AVE.
En este caso, la CNMC incoa el expediente al detectar posibles prácticas restrictivas de la competencia que consistirían en formar un cártel para repartirse contratos de conservación de carreteras licitados por el Ministerio de Fomento.
El expediente abarca un total de trece empresas. Además de las seis cotizadas y sus respectivas filiales de mantenimiento, incluye a Aceinsa Movilidad, Alvac, Elecnor y su filial Audeca, Elsamex, Copcisa y su filial Innovia Coptalia, Señalizaciones Villar y Copasa.
En el marco de la esta investigación, efectivos de la comisión realizaron registros en las sedes de algunas de estas firmas entre el 17 y el 20 de diciembre de 2018.
En concreto, inspeccionaron las instalaciones de Elsamex, Ferrovial Servicios y su filial Ferroser, de Aceinsa Movilidad y de Audeca.
Lucha contra los cárteles
La CNMC indica que a partir de toda la información recabada ha decidido abrir el expediente sancionador, con el que se inicia un periodo máximo de 18 meses para su resolución.
En un comunicado, el 'superregulador' recuerda que la incoación de un expediente no prejuzga el resultado final de la investigación.
No obstante, remarca que la lucha contra los cárteles constituye uno de los objetivos prioritarios de su actuación, dada la "especial gravedad" que sus consecuencias tienen sobre los consumidores y el correcto funcionamiento de los mercados.
