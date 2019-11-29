Público
La CNMV admite a trámite la opa de la suiza SIX sobre la Bolsa española

El regulador del mercado bursátil tiene que emitir un informe para asesorar al Gobierno en su decisión de autorizar o no la oferta de compra para crear el tercer mayor operador europeo de mercados financieros.

Panel de Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) en un gráfico del interior del Palacio de la Bolsa de Madrid, edificio de 1893 E.P./Eduardo Parra

La Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) ha admitido a trámite la opa del operador de la Bolsa de Zúrich SIX por su homólogo español Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME).

El regulador bursátil recordó que la admisión a trámite no supone pronunciamiento respecto a la autorización de la oferta o sus términos y condiciones.

SIX Group presentó este mes una oferta pública de adquisición (opa) por Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) valorándola en 2.840 millones de euros, con el objetivo de crear el tercer mayor operador europeo de mercados financieros detrás de la Bolsa de Londres y (London Stock Exchange) la bolsa alemana (Deutsche Börse).

Six se comprometió a mantener las marcas actuales de BME y las líneas de negocio, sedes, oficinas y estrategias en España al menos durante un periodo transitorio de cuatro años y a no trasladar el domicilio social de las entidades reguladas fuera de España, salvo autorización de la CNMV.

El operador de mercados español es objeto de deseo también del francés Euronext, que ha confirmado que estaba negociando con la plataforma española de mercados pero no ha formalizado ninguna oferta.

El presidente de la CNMV, Sebastián Albella, ya manifestó en su día que la oferta formulada era "razonable y legítima", aunque explicó que el Gobierno es el responsable de autorizar la operación y podría poner condiciones para garantizar que la adquisición no perjudica al funcionamiento y estabilidad del mercado.

En esta operación, la CNMV también tiene la responsabilidad de emitir un informe para asesorar al Ejecutivo español en su decisión de autorizar o no la OPA.

