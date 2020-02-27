Codere amplía sus números rojos en 2019 hasta los  61,7 millones

MADRIDActualizado:
Codere registró unas pérdidas de 61,7 millones de euros en 2019, ampliando así en un 31,7% el resultado negativo de 46,8 millones de euros que obtuvo en 2018, según ha informado este viernes la compañía a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
La multinacional del juego ha explicado que la nueva normativa contable ha incrementado los gastos financieros y el impuesto a las ganancias corporativas y que, sin proceder a dicha aplicación, las pérdidas serían mucho menores, de 18,9 millones de euros.
Los ingresos operativos de Codere alcanzaron los 1.389,4 millones de euros en 2019, cifra un 5,9% inferior a la de 2018 y que la compañía ha atribuido a la disminución del negocio en Argentina por la depreciación del peso frente al euro.
Esta evolución se vio parcialmente compensada por el crecimiento del negocio online en un 34,5%, así como por los mayores ingresos en Uruguay (+5,1%), Italia (+2%) y España (+1,7%).
El beneficio bruto de explotación (Ebitda) de Codere alcanzó los 284,6 millones de euros en 2019, con un descenso del 8,9% respecto al ejercicio precedente, mientras que el Ebitda ajustado retrocedió un 11,9%, hasta los 249,1 millones de euros.
La compañía ha achacado el descenso de su Ebitda ajustado al aumento de la presión fiscal y regulatoria en la mayoría de los mercados en los que opera el grupo, y a la "complicada deriva macroeconómica" en algunos de estos países.
Codere ha destacado que la reducción "significativa" de sus inversiones, junto a menores gastos recurrentes, le ha permitido mejorar su generación de caja hasta los 22 millones de euros en 2019, frente a la utilización de 22,7 millones en 2018.
