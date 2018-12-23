Colonial fusiona un grupo de filiales para simplificar su estructura

Colonial ha aprobado una operación de fusión por absorción con un conjunto de nueve sociedades filiales con el fin de simplificar y optimizar su estructura organizativa, agilizar su gestión y ahorrar costes, según informó la inmobiliaria.
La compañía que dirige Pere Viñolas aborda esta reestructuración después de que el pasado mes de julio fusionara Axiare y de que en octubre consolidara su posición en su filial francesa Société Fonciéré Lyonnaise (SFL).
La operación planteada ahora supone que Colonial fusionará nueve filiales, varias de ellas de la extinta Axiare, de forma que los activos y negocios que ostentan estas firmas pasan a la matriz y las sociedades quedan disueltas. Colonial enmarca la operación en el "proceso de revisión" que lleva a cano en la estructura societaria de la compañía, consecuencia de su fusión con Axiare, culminada el pasado verano.
El objetivo de esta revisión es realizar una reorganización interna para "simplificar, racionalizar y optimizar su estructura organizativa y funcional, reduciendo costes operativos, evitando duplicidades y generando sinergias".
Colonial cerró el pasado mes de julio la fusión con Axiare, la socimi que compró a través de una OPA, con la que constituyó un gigante inmobiliario de edificios de oficinas valorado en más de 11.000 millones de euros.
Posteriormente, el pasado mes de octubre, pactó con el fondo soberano de Qatar una operación de canje de acciones para simplificar los accionariados tanto de la propia Colonial como de su filial francesa Société Fonciéré Lyonnaise (SFL).
En virtud de esta operación, Qatar se convirtió en primer accionista de Colonial, al alcanzar el 20% de su capital, mientras que la inmobiliaria elevó hasta el 80,74% su posición de control sobre SFL.
Colonial cuenta con una cartera de oficinas situada en los principales centros de negocios de Madrid, Barcelona y París, además de un lote de centros logísticos españoles heredados de Axiare, que suman un valor de unos 11.000 millones de euros.
