El Gobierno utilizará hasta 3.598,20 millones de euros del fondo de reserva de la Seguridad Social, junto al préstamo que concedió el Estado, para abonar la paga extra de Navidad de las pensiones, según la autorización aprobada este viernes en Consejo de Ministros.
El Gobierno ha aprobado asimismo un decreto Ley por el que amplía en 600 millones de euros el préstamo de 13.830 millones de euros que concedió el Tesoro Público a la Seguridad Social y del que quedan 6.330 millones de euros, tras la disposición de 7.500 millones hecha para la extra de verano de los pensionistas.
La ministra de Trabajo en funciones, Magdalena Valerio, ha explicado en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo que aún no se conoce la cantidad exacta que se dispondrá de la llamada "hucha de las pensiones", que de ascender al importe citado, dejaría el fondo con apenas 1.400 millones.
(Habrá ampliación)
