El precio medio de la bombona de butano bajará un 4,96% a partir de este martes, hasta los 14,57 euros, frente a los 15,33 euros que cuesta actualmente, según la resolución publicada este lunes en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE).
De esta manera, el precio de la bombona de butano pondrá fin a una serie de tres subidas consecutivas, tras el repunte del 4,93% que registró en noviembre y del 4,95% y del 4,9% en las revisiones de septiembre y julio, respectivamente.
Esta bajada en el precio del GLP envasado, la bombona de butano, se debe, principalmente, a la fuerte caída de la cotización de las materias primas, con un descenso del 36,2%, y de los fletes (-10,8%), así como a la depreciación del euro respecto al dólar (+1,7%), aunque insuficiente para contrarrestar la caída de las cotizaciones internacionales.
Tras esta revisión, el precio máximo de la bombona de 12,5 kilogramos, una vez incluidos los impuestos, registrará un descenso de 76 céntimos. De esta manera, el precio de la bombona de butano arranca el ejercicio 2019 registrando su primera caída desde el mes de mayo del año pasado.
Por su parte, el GLP canalizado registrará un descenso del 0,4% después de impuestos, respecto a los precios en vigor para un consumidor medio (500 kg/año). Esta caída está motivada, principalmente, por la bajada de las cotizaciones internacionales del propano (-0,3%) y butano (-2,6%).
El nuevo precio de la bombona de butano estará vigente durante dos meses, hasta el tercer martes del próximo mes de marzo, cuando se revisará de nuevo. El precio regulado afecta a las bombonas de butano que más comúnmente utilizan los hogares, envases con carga igual o superior a 8 kilogramos e inferior a 20 kilos, cuya tara sea superior a 9 kilos.
BOE-A-2019-361 by Público.es on Scribd
