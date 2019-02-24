Público
Contratos temporales La Comisión Europea critica a España por su "uso generalizado de contratos temporales"

Un informe que será presentado el próximo miércoles en Bruselas advierte de vicios negativos por parte de las empresas españolas, con tipos de contratos que pueden abrir brecha en la cohesión social nacional. 

El peso laboral de la hostelería en España duplica al de Italia, Francia o Alemania

La crisis económica iniciada en 2008 puede que haya pasado, pero su resaca se ha quedado inmersa en el sector laboral español. Los vicios adquiridos por el mercado han recibido una dura reprimenda por parte de la Comisión Europea, que ha elaborado un informe en el que teme por la cohesión social en España. 

Este informe, que será presentado oficialmente el miércoles y al que ha tenido acceso en primicia El País, critica el "uso generalizado de contratos temporales" y el riesgo de pobreza y exclusión social al que los ciudadanos se pueden ver abocados. 

La reducción del paro o el aumento del PIB en los últimos años solo ha tenido como respuesta unsa "ligeras mejoras" en el sector laboral y social español, según recoge el diario El País. También hay espacio para destacar las cosas positivas, entre las que incluye el aumento del salario mínimo interprofesional

La Organización Internacional del Trabajo (OIT) ya avisó de que la tasa de desempleo en España bajará de un 15,5% en 2018 a un 14% en 2020, aunque alertó sobre la excesiva temporalidad del mercado laboral español.

España mantendrá la tendencia a la baja de su desempleo iniciada en el último lustro, aunque el paro seguirá siendo muy superior a la media europea, en torno al 8% este año.

"La proporción de gente con riesgo de pobreza o exclusión social descendió ligeramente en 2017, pero sigue alta, particularmente la infantil", recoge el documento al que ha  podido acceder El País

Según informes anuales, los hogares con todos sus miembros en paro bajaron en 2018 en 157.100, un 13% respecto a 2017, hasta situarse en 1.053.400. En el último trimestre de 2018, los hogares con todos sus miembros en paro disminuyeron en 30.300, un 2,8% menos respecto al tercer trimestre del año pasado. Por su parte, los hogares con todos sus integrantes ocupados aumentaron en 355.400 durante 2018 (+3,5%), hasta un total de 10.570.400 hogares.

