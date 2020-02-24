Estás leyendo: El Corte Inglés dona 73.414 euros para luchar contra el cáncer infantil

El Corte Inglés dona 73.414 euros para luchar contra el cáncer infantil

La cifra corresponde a la donación del 10% de lo ingresado el pasado 15 de febrero, día internacional de la lucha contra el cáncer infantil, con la venta de la colección de la marca Unit.

el logo del grupo de distribución El Corte Ingles, en una de sus tiendas en Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
El logo del grupo de distribución El Corte Ingles, en una de sus tiendas en Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

madrid

Actualizado:

Servimedia

El Corte Inglés ha donado a la Fundación El Sueño de Vicky un total de 73.414 euros destinados a la lucha contra el cáncer infantil.

Según informó la compañía en un comunicado, esa es la cantidad reunida mediante una iniciativa puesta en marcha el pasado 15 de febrero, día internacional de la lucha contra el cáncer infantil. En concreto, la cifra corresponde a la donación del 10% de lo ingresado ese día con la venta de la colección infantil de la marca Unit.

Además, El Corte Inglés lanzó una colección exclusiva de camisetas y pijamas infantiles de la marca Unit para la temporada Otoño–Invierno 2019 a beneficio de esta misma Fundación, con la que la compañía destinó un euro de cada prenda vendida para financiar un proyecto de investigación.

Los 73.414 euros donados irás destinados a financiar un proyecto de investigación sobre el cáncer infantil que se desarrolla en el Hospital Niño Jesús de Madrid, bajo la dirección del doctor Álvaro Lassaletta. Se trata de un ensayo clínico fase Ib para la administración de Celyvir (células mesenquimales + virus oncolíticos) en pacientes pediátricos con nuevo diagnóstico de DIPG (Gliomas difusos intrínsecos de la protuberancia del tronco cerebral).

Los gliomas difusos intrínsecos de la protuberancia (también conocidos como DIPG por sus siglas en inglés Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma), son los tumores cerebrales con peor pronóstico a la edad pediátrica. La supervivencia a los dos años del diagnóstico, es de sólo un 10% de los pacientes, y la supervivencia a largo plazo se estima en tan sólo un 1%.

El objetivo final de esta investigación es desarrollar y optimizar una aproximación nueva al cáncer infantil basada en la administración de virus oncolíticos vehiculizados mediante el empleo de células mesenquimales. Se pretende demostrar los hallazgos previos de esta investigación clínica y experimental en un tratamiento nuevo en tumores cerebrales pediátricos.

