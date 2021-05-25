Estás leyendo: Criteria eleva su participación en Naturgy hasta rozar el 25% en plena opa de IFM

Criteria eleva su participación en Naturgy hasta rozar el 25% en plena opa de IFM

El holding de inversiones de la Fundación Bancaria La Caixa adquiere unas 964.000.000 acciones y refueza su posición como principal accionista de la energética.

CriteriaCaixa, el holding de inversiones de la Fundación Bancaria La Caixa, ha aumentado su participación en el grupo español de gas y electricidad Naturgy hasta un 24,9%, en pleno proceso de oferta de adquisición por unos 5.000 millones de euros (6.100 millones de dólares) por parte del fondo de infraestructuras australiano IFM.

Mediante cuatro operaciones separadas, Criteria elevó su participación en el grupo energético tras la adquisición de unos 964.000.000 títulos, reforzando su posición como principal accionista de Naturgy según los últimos datos de la CNMV actualizados el lunes.

Este movimiento confirma la intención anunciada por Criteria hace una semana de aumentar su participación en Naturgy en un momento en que se espera la decisión final del regulador de los mercados español sobre la oferta de IFM por el 22,7% de la sociedad.

Según dijo a Reuters el lunes pasado una fuente con conocimiento del proceso, esta iniciativa haría más difícil para IFM conseguir el 22,7% al que aspira con su propia oferta, aunque una portavoz del fondo australiano en España dio la bienvenida a los planes de Criteria valorando su intención de ser un accionista a largo plazo en Naturgy.

La portavoz de IFM añadió entonces que su oferta estaba sujeta a la obtención de al menos una participación del 17% en Naturgy, por lo que los planes de Criteria no bloquearían necesariamente su oferta.

Además de Criteria, que también es el principal accionista del banco español Caixabank, los principales accionistas de Naturgy son el fondo CVC Capital Partners y el fondo estadounidense Global Infraestructure Partners (GIP), que en conjunto controlan alrededor del 41,4% de Naturgy, según datos de la CNMV.

Ambos fondos han acordado no acudir a la operación y votarán a favor de dar consejeros en Naturgy a IFM.

Criteria había anunciado la semana pasada a través de un comunicado sus planes de elevar su actual participación en Naturgy hasta un nivel por debajo del 30%, ya que este umbral la obligaría a lanzar una oferta pública de adquisición de la totalidad de la compañía. 

