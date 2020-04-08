Dia reclama a su ex consejero delegado casi tres millones de bonus e indemnizaciones 

MADRID
Dia ha decidido reclamar Ricardo Currás, consejero delegado de la firma hasta finales de agosto de 2018, fecha en la que fue cesado, más de 2,78 millones de euros en concepto de variables anuales e indemnizaciones tras activar las cláusulas clawback.
De esta forma, la compañía le reclama la devolución de las cantidades abonadas con ocasión de su cese, según la información remitida este miércoles a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
En concreto, la cadena de supermercados, en la que LetterOne, sociedad controlada por el inversor ruso Mikhail Fridman, posee un 74% del capital, ha reclamado a Currás 616.620 euros correspondientes a la retribución variable anual de 2016 y otros 217.500 euros a la de 2017.
A estas cantidades se suman 1,64 millones de euros de la indemnización por cese y 303.300 euros de la indemnización por falta de preaviso.
Adicionalmente, en noviembre de 2018, Dia decidió suspender el abono de la contraprestación económica derivada de la obligación de no competencia post-contractual asumida en el contrato de Currás. Hasta ese momento, Dia le había abonado 101.000 euros, correspondientes a dos mensualidades de dicha contraprestación.
Respecto a Antonio Coto, consejero delegado que sustituyó a Currás hasta el 28 de diciembre de 2018, la compañía ha decidido no activar la cláusula clawback por retribuciones satisfechas en su condición de consejero delegado dado que no percibió retribución variable ni a corto ni largo plazo.
Por otro lado, ni Borja de la Cierva, nombrado consejero delegado en sustitución de Coto, cargo en el que permaneció hasta mayo de 2019, ni Miguel Ángel Iglesias, consejero ejecutivo entre enero y marzo de 2019, no han percibido retribución variable anual correspondiente al año pasado al haber cesado en sus cargos con anterioridad al 31 de diciembre.
