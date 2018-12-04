El número de ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas habituales se situó en 1.182 en el tercer trimestre, cifra un 32,9% inferior a la del trimestre anterior y un 27,1% por debajo de la del mismo periodo de 2017, según la estadística de ejecuciones hipotecarias publicada este martes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
El objetivo principal de esta estadística es ofrecer trimestralmente el número de certificaciones de ejecuciones hipotecarias iniciadas e inscritas en los Registros de la Propiedad durante el trimestre de referencia. Estadística recuerda que no todas las ejecuciones de hipoteca terminan con el lanzamiento (desahucio) de sus propietarios.
En el tercer trimestre se iniciaron 9.681 ejecuciones hipotecarias, un 32,4% menos que en el trimestre anterior y un 5,5% más en tasa interanual. De ellas, 9.214 afectaron a fincas urbanas (donde se incluyen las viviendas) y 467 a fincas rústicas.
En cuanto a las ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre fincas urbanas, descendieron un 32,7% en relación al trimestre anterior y repuntaron un 16,4% respecto al tercer trimestre de 2017.
Dentro de las fincas urbanas, 4.936 ejecuciones correspondieron a viviendas, un 30,3% menos en tasa intertrimestral, pero un 4,1% más en términos interanuales, y de ellas 1.648 eran ejecuciones sobre viviendas de personas físicas, un 33,8% menos que en el trimestre anterior y cifra un 22,3% inferior a la del tercer trimestre de 2017.
