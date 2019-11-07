Euronext niega que esté negociando la compra de la Bolsa española

El consejero delegado de Euronext, Stephane Boujnah, dijo que los rumores de que el grupo de bolsas paneuropeo estaba en conversaciones de concentración con el español BME o con cualquier grupo del sector en el Viejo Continente eran "infundados".
La agencia de noticias Bloomberg publicó que Euronext (que opera mercados bursátiles en Francia, Portugal, Irlanda, Noruega, Bélgica y Países Bajos) ha estado evaluando los posibles objetivos de adquisición, entre ellos las bolsas de Madrid y Milán.
Según esta agencia el grupo bursátil paneuropeo estaría analizando la adquisición del mercado italiano en caso de que su propietario, London Stock Exchange (LSE) tuviera que venderla por obligación de los reguladores como requisito para hacerse con el proveedor de información financiera Refinitiv.
Euronext venció recientemente al Nasdaq en la puja por la Bolsa de Oslo, después de adquirir la Bolsa de Dublín para ampliar su presencia en Europa.
"En cuanto a los recientes rumores del mercado, permítanme decirles que son infundados y que no hay diálogo con las dos empresas mencionadas, ni con ninguna bolsa de valores en Europa, y que tampoco se ha hecho ninguna oferta a ningún consejo de administración ni a ningún accionista", dijo Boujnah en una teleconferencia de prensa con motivo de la presentación de resultados de Euronext.
La prioridad de Euronext sigue siendo "diversificar la línea de ingresos" cuando surgen oportunidades. Boujnah sí ha confirmado que "claramente" ha analizado la situación de las Bolsas en Europa. "Pero existe una gran diferencia entre monitorizar, analizar y mirar las cosas, como hemos estado haciendo en los últimos cinco años, y el tipo de comentario que fue publicado en la prensa, que no tiene ninguna sustancia", ha agregado el ejecutivo.
