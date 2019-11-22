Público
El precio de la luz marcó un récord histórico en el primer semestre de 2019

España es uno de los países de la Unión Europea donde la factura eléctrica es más cara, en concreto sólo está por detrás de Bélgica e Irlanda. el servicio de estadística de la Unión Europea, Eurostat, certifica que ha crecido un 70% desde 2008.

España es uno de los países de la Unión Europea donde la factura de la luz es más cara, en concreto sólo está por detrás de Bélgica e Irlanda. De hecho, en el primer semestre de 2019 el precio de la electricidad marcó un récord histórico en el mercado español. Así lo acredita el servicio de estadística de la Unión Europea, Eurostat, que este viernes ha publicado los datos de enero a junio de este año. 

Hace una década el precio del kilowatio/hora (kWh) era 0,1124 euros; once años después alcanza hasta los 0,1889 euros. Eso supone que los consumidores españoles pagan por la luz un 70% más que en 2008. Nunca se ha pagado tanto por la luz en España. La subida más pronunciada se produjo en los peores momentos de la crisis, entre 2008 y 2012, donde el precio ya superó la barrera del 0,17 euros por kWh. De ahí no ha vuelto a bajar.

Además, si se tienen en cuenta estos datos en perspectiva con el poder adquisitivo, las familias españolas son las segundas de la Unión Europea a las que más les cuesta pagar la factura de la luz, tan solo por detrás de las de la República Checa.

Pero la luz no es el único suministro energético que ha sufrido un notable incremento de precio: la factura del gas ha aumentado en torno a un 20% desde el año 2008.

