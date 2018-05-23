Público
La familia Gallardo amplía su participación en Almirall hasta el 66,64%

Compran un 8,4% que que hasta ahora controlaba Daniel Bravo, socio fundador de Laboratorios Prodesfarma, que en 1997 se fusionaron en la farmacéutica catalana

El logo de la farmacéutica Almirall, en su sede en Barcelona. E.P.

La familia Gallardo, máximos accionistas de Almirall, han ampliado su participación en la multinacional farmacéutica hasta el 66,64%, tras anunciar la adquisición del 8,45% de las acciones que hasta ahora poseía Daniel Bravo, socio fundador de Laboratorios Prodesfarma, que en 1997 se fusionaron en Almirall.

Concretamente, los hermanos Jorge y Antonio Gallardo, a través del family office Grupo Corporativo Landon, han adquirido el 33% que no poseían en una sociedad que controla el 25,34% de la farmacéutica Almirall y que estaba en manos del todavía vicepresidente de la compañía, Daniel Bravo Andreude forma indirecta a través de la compañía Danimar 1990.. Según un hecho relevante enviado a la CNMV, los hermanos Gallardo han adquirido las acciones de Inmobiliaria Braviol en manos de Bravo.

Braviol, en la que los hermanos Gallardo tenían anteriormente el 66%, es socia única de la compañía Todasa, titular del 25,34% de Almirall, lo que da a los hermanos el control directo de un 8,4% de Almirall que hasta ahora ostentaban de forma indirecta.

Según los registros de la CNMV, además de este 25,34% que ya controlan totalmente a través de Todasa, tienen otro 41,3% mediante la sociedad Grupo Plafin, lo que da a Jorge y Antonio Gallardo el 66,64% de la farmacéutica catalana. El 33,1% restante se encuentra diversificado como free float en el mercado continuo español.

No fueron desvelados los términos financieros de la operación aunque un 8,4% de Almirall está valorado a precios de mercado en unos 170 millones de euros.

Daniel Bravo mantiene tras la operación una participación directa del 0,2% de Almirall. 

