La firma de hipotecas sobre viviendas se dispara un 32,1% en abril y suma dos meses de ascensos

El número de hipotecas constituidas sobre viviendas se disparó un 32,1% en abril respecto al mismo mes de 2020, hasta sumar 31.909 préstamos, según los datos difundidos este lunes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Con el avance de abril, la firma de hipotecas sobre viviendas encadena dos meses de ascensos interanuales tras el repunte del 35,1% experimentado en marzo.
En todo caso, hay que tener en cuenta que la comparación se realiza sobre abril de 2020, mes en el que estaba vigente el primer estado de alarma y en el que la actividad no esencial se suspendió durante dos semanas como consecuencia de la pandemia.
Según Estadística, el importe medio de las hipotecas constituidas sobre viviendas aumentó un 11,4% en abril, hasta los 139.464 euros, su mayor cifra desde la llegada de la covid, mientras que el capital prestado creció un 47,2%, hasta los 4.450 millones de euros.
En tasa intermensual (abril sobre marzo), las hipotecas sobre viviendas disminuyeron un 13,5%, su mayor retroceso en este mes desde 2017, mientras que el capital prestado bajó un 12,4%, frente al descenso del 13,8% del mismo mes de 2020.
En abril, el tipo de interés medio para el total de préstamos hipotecarios se situó en el 2,45%, con un plazo medio de 23 años. En el caso de las viviendas, el interés medio también fue del 2,53%, frente al 2,46% de un año antes, con un plazo medio de 24 años.
El 58,5% de las hipotecas sobre viviendas se constituyeron en abril a tipo fijo, el porcentaje más alto de la serie histórica, mientras que el 41,5% se firmaron a tipo variable. El tipo de interés medio al inicio es del 2,24% para las hipotecas sobre viviendas a tipo variable y del 2,77% en el caso de las de tipo fijo.
