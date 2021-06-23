Estás leyendo: Las firmas de inversión dicen que las criptomonedas son "veneno para ratas"

Las firmas de inversión dicen que las criptomonedas son "veneno para ratas"

Una encuesta realizada por JPMorgan revela que sólo el 10% de los inversores institucionales comercian con criptomonedas.

Tokens de bitcoin simbólicos en la ventana de una oficina de cambio de criptomonedas en Estambul. EFE / EPA / ERDEM SAHIN
LONDRES

Actualizado:

Reuters

Solo el 10% de las empresas de inversión institucional encuestadas por JPMorgan comercian con criptomonedas, y casi la mitad etiqueta la clase de activos emergentes como "veneno para ratas" o predice que sería una moda pasajera.

El bitcóin, la criptomoneda más grande del mundo, cayó a un mínimo de cinco meses el martes, extendiendo las pérdidas por la creciente represión de China contra la minería y el comercio de criptomonedas. Asimismo, la Comisión de Bolsa y Valores de Estados Unidos ha dicho que le gustaría ver más regulación sobre este tipo de comercio.

De las empresas que no invirtieron, el 80% no tiene previsto hacerlo ni comerciar con criptomonedas, según el sondeo realizado en la conferencia Macro, Cuantitativa y de Derivados de JPMorgan, a la que asistieron unos 3.000 inversores de alrededor de 1.500 instituciones.

Sin embargo, cuando se les preguntó sobre sus inversiones personales, el 40% de los inversores afirmó que están activos en las criptomonedas.

Cuatro quintas partes de los inversores también espera que los reguladores se vuelvan más duros con este tipo de activos, mientras que un enorme 95% cree que el fraude en el mundo de las criptomonedas es "algo o muy frecuente", según la encuesta publicada el martes por la noche.

El inversor multimillonario Warren Buffett caracterizó en el pasado al bitcóin como "veneno para ratas al cuadrado". Un tercio de los encuestados por JPM estuvo de acuerdo con esa opinión. Otro 16% indicó que se trata de una moda pasajera.

