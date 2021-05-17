Estás leyendo: El mayor fondo de pensiones británico invierte en renovables en España

Público
Público

El mayor fondo de pensiones británico invierte en renovables en España

USS compra por 225 millones de euros el 50% de Bruc Energy, vehículo de inversión creado por el fondo de pensiones canadiense OPTrust y el empresario español Juan Béjar.

Bruc Energy, que desarrolla proyectos de energías renovables en España y Portugal.
Bruc Energy desarrolla proyectos de energías renovables en España y Portugal. PIXABAY

MADRID

Actualizado:

Reuters

Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), el mayor fondo de pensiones privado del Reino Unido por activos, ha invertido 225 millones de euros (alrededor de 200 millones de libras esterlinas al cambio) para obtener una participación del 50% en Bruc Energy, que desarrolla proyectos de energías renovables en España y Portugal, según han informado en un comunicado.

Bruc Energy es el vehículo de inversión centrado en las energías renovables de España y Portugal creada en España por el fondo de pensiones canadiense Ontario Pension Trust (OPT) y el empresario español Juan Béjar.

En concreto, en la transacción organizada por USS Investment Management, la subsidiaria al 100% y principal administrador de inversiones y asesor del plan, USS ha invertido 225 millones para adquirir una participación del 50% de una cartera de 4.000 MW de energía solar fotovoltaica.

USS ya tiene una sólida relación con OPTrust y Juan Béjar a través de Globalvia, una plataforma de infraestructura especializada en la gestión de activos ferroviarios y de carreteras en todo el mundo.

Bruc Energy tiene un ambicioso plan de crecimiento que va más allá de esta meta y que contempla invertir no sólo en energía solar, sino también en otras renovables, como la eólica, según han informado las partes implicadas, que han precisado que Juan Béjar será el presidente de Bruc Energy y Luis Venero el consejero delegado.

"La naturaleza duradera de la energía solar y los rendimientos constantes hacen que las energías renovables sean atractivas para un plan de pensiones que necesita pagar las pensiones durante años", dijo Gavin Merchant, codirector de capital directo de USS, en un comunicado. La transacción fue asesorada por el Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Greenhill y Nomura. 

La entrada de dinero en efectivo en las energías renovables en la Península Ibérica constituye una señal alentadora para el sector tras los recientes tropiezos. El grupo de energía renovable Opdenergy aparcó el proceso de salida a bolsa hace dos semanas, alegando condiciones "inestables" en los mercados, días después de que las acciones de su rival Econener se desplomaran un 15% en su primer día de cotización.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público