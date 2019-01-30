Público
Fraude fiscal La lucha contra el fraude se dispara y supera los 15.000 millones en 2018

El director de la Agencia Tributaria (AEAT), Jesús Gascón, ha señalado que se prevé potenciar para el próximo ejercicio el pago con tarjeta para cumplir con las obligaciones tributarias.

Gascón ha comparecido en la Comisión de Presupuestos del Congreso para desglosar las cuentas públicas de 2019. /EFE

La recaudación por actuaciones de lucha contra el fraude fiscal se disparó en 2018 y superó los 15.000 millones de euros, según ha avanzado este miércoles el director de la Agencia Tributaria (AEAT), Jesús Gascón.

Gascón ha comparecido en la Comisión de Presupuestos del Congreso para desglosar las cuentas públicas de 2019 destinadas a su organismo y ha señalado que la AEAT prevé potenciar para el próximo ejercicio el pago con tarjeta para cumplir con las obligaciones tributarias.

(Habrá ampliación)

