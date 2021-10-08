MADRIDActualizado:
Los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) para 2022 incluyen una transferencia extraordinaria de 18.396 millones de euros a la Seguridad Social para garantizar el pago de las pensiones, como consta en el proyecto de ley de las cuentas públicas aprobado este jueves.
El Ejecutivo destinará a las pensiones un monto total 171.165 millones de euros en 2022, un 4,8% más que en 2021. Esta cantidad supone un 37,3% del total de los PGE 2022.
Fuentes del Gobierno han señalado que las pensiones contributivas se revalorizarán por encima del 2%, mientras que las mínimas y no contributivas subirán más de un 3%.
Estas medidas afectarán a más de 10 millones de pensionistas, según las estimaciones del Gobierno.
La ministra de Hacienda y Función Pública, María Jesús Montero, ha señalado en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo que la revalorización de las pensiones se desliga a partir de ahora de los Presupuestos para que evolucionen según el coste de vida, de acuerdo con la reforma de las pensiones acordada entre el Gobierno y los agentes sociales, que sigue las recomendaciones del Pacto de Toledo.
