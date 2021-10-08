Estás leyendo: El Gobierno transferirá 18.396 millones a la Seguridad Social en 2022 para garantizar las pensiones

Presupuestos 2022 El Gobierno transferirá 18.396 millones a la Seguridad Social en 2022 para garantizar las pensiones

El Ejecutivo destinará a las pensiones 171.165 millones el próximo año (un 4,8% más que en 2021), lo que supone un 37,3% del total de los PGE 2022.

La ministra de Hacienda y Función Pública, Maria Jesús Montero, comparece en rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros extraordinario donde se ha aprobado el proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2022. E.P./Óscar Cañas
La ministra de Hacienda y Función Pública, Maria Jesús Montero, comparece en rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros extraordinario donde se ha aprobado el proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2022. Óscar Cañas / EUROPA PRESS

Los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) para 2022 incluyen una transferencia extraordinaria de 18.396 millones de euros a la Seguridad Social para garantizar el pago de las pensiones, como consta en el proyecto de ley de las cuentas públicas aprobado este jueves.

El Ejecutivo destinará a las pensiones un monto total 171.165 millones de euros en 2022, un 4,8% más que en 2021. Esta cantidad supone un 37,3% del total de los PGE 2022.

Fuentes del Gobierno han señalado que las pensiones contributivas se revalorizarán por encima del 2%, mientras que las mínimas y no contributivas subirán más de un 3%.

Estas medidas afectarán a más de 10 millones de pensionistas, según las estimaciones del Gobierno.

La ministra de Hacienda y Función Pública, María Jesús Montero, ha señalado en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo que la revalorización de las pensiones se desliga a partir de ahora de los Presupuestos para que evolucionen según el coste de vida, de acuerdo con la reforma de las pensiones acordada entre el Gobierno y los agentes sociales, que sigue las recomendaciones del Pacto de Toledo.

