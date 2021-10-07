La aportación máxima a planes de pensiones con derecho a deducción se reduce a 1.500 euros en 2022

MadridActualizado:
El Gobierno ha rebajado a 1.500 euros anuales el máximo de aportación que puede desgravarse en el IPRF por planes individuales de pensiones, según se recoge en el proyecto de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2022.
En paralelo, se eleva hasta 8.500 euros la aportación deducible en el caso de los planes colectivos o de empresa, según ha detallado fuentes del Ministerio de Hacienda tras el Consejo de Ministros extraordinario en el que se han aprobado las cuentas para 2022.
El año pasado ya se bajo de 8.000 euros a 2.000 euros este tope de aportaciones deducible para los planes individuales en aras de fomentar más los colectivos.
Entre ambas (individuales y colectivos), la aportación total con beneficios fiscales se mantiene en 10.000 euros anuales.
En dos años, las aportaciones máximas a los planes individuales han experimentado un recorte de 6.500 euros, ya que los PGE de 2021 ya introdujeron una rebaja desde los 8.000 euros a los 2.000 euros, que se situará en 1.500 euros el próximo año, en línea con las recomendaciones del Pacto de Toledo.
Las aportaciones a los planes de pensiones individuales cayeron un 94% en el primer semestre del año, con unas captaciones de 79 millones de euros frente a los 846 millones de los seis primeros meses de 2020, según los datos de VDOS.
