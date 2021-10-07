Estás leyendo: La aportación máxima a planes de pensiones con derecho a deducción se reduce a 1.500 euros en 2022

La aportación máxima a planes de pensiones con derecho a deducción se reduce a 1.500 euros en 2022

El Gobierno busca potenciar los planes colectivos o de empresa, para los que eleva la aportación deducible hasta 8.500 euros.

La ministra de Hacienda y Función Pública, Maria Jesús Montero (i) y la ministra Portavoz, Isabel Rodríguez (d), comparecen en rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros extraordinario , en el que se ha aprobado el anteproyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Ge
La ministra de Hacienda y Función Pública, Maria Jesús Montero (i) y la ministra Portavoz, Isabel Rodríguez (d), comparecen en rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros extraordinario , en el que se ha aprobado el anteproyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2022. Óscar Cañas / EUROPA PRESS

El Gobierno ha rebajado a 1.500 euros anuales el máximo de aportación que puede desgravarse en el IPRF por planes individuales de pensiones, según se recoge en el proyecto de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2022.

En paralelo, se eleva hasta 8.500 euros la aportación deducible en el caso de los planes colectivos o de empresa, según ha detallado fuentes del Ministerio de Hacienda tras el Consejo de Ministros extraordinario en el que se han aprobado las cuentas para 2022.

El año pasado ya se bajo de 8.000 euros a 2.000 euros este tope de aportaciones deducible para los planes individuales en aras de fomentar más los colectivos.

Entre ambas (individuales y colectivos), la aportación total con beneficios fiscales se mantiene en 10.000 euros anuales.

En dos años, las aportaciones máximas a los planes individuales han experimentado un recorte de 6.500 euros, ya que los PGE de 2021 ya introdujeron una rebaja desde los 8.000 euros a los 2.000 euros, que se situará en 1.500 euros el próximo año, en línea con las recomendaciones del Pacto de Toledo.

Las aportaciones a los planes de pensiones individuales cayeron un 94% en el primer semestre del año, con unas captaciones de 79 millones de euros frente a los 846 millones de los seis primeros meses de 2020, según los datos de VDOS.

