HSBC recortará 35.000 empleos tras reducir un 52,6% su beneficio en 2019

HONG KONG/LONDRESActualizado:
HSBC Holdings PLC dijo el martes que se deshará de activos por valor de 100.000 millones de dólares, reducirá su banca de inversión y reformulará sus negocios en Estados Unidos y Europa, en el marco de una reforma drástica que implicará 35.000 despidos en un plazo de tres años (alrededor del 15% del actual número de efectivos de la entidad).
El banco, el mayor banco de Europa por volumen activos y que ha tenido más dificultades para mantenerse a la par de rivales más focalizados y más pequeños, quiere ser más competitivo mientras lidia con un crecimiento más lento en sus mercados principales, con el coronavirus, el Brexit y con un entorno de tipos interés bajos.
HSBC indicó que fusionará sus negocios de gestión de patrimonio y banca privada, reducirá las operaciones de renta variable en Europa y disminuirá la red de sucursales minorista en Estados Unidos para eliminar 4.500 millones de dólares en costes.
"La totalidad de este programa apunta a que nuestra plantilla vaya de 235.000 a un número más cercano a 200.000 en los próximos tres años", dijo a Reuters Noel Quinn, presidente ejecutivo interino.
El banco británico, cuyas enormes operaciones asiáticas operan con base en Hong Kong, afirmó que la epidemia de coronavirus había impactado significativamente al personal y a los clientes.
En el largo plazo podría reducir los ingresos y causar un alza en los créditos morosos por los cortes en las cadenas de suministro, agregó el ejecutivo.
El mayor banco de Europa por número de activos, que genera el grueso de sus ingresos en Asia, dijo el beneficio antes de impuestos se desplomó un tercio, a 13.350 millones de dólares en 2019. La previsión media de una muestra de analistas recopilada por el HSBC era de 20.030 millones de dólares. El beneficio neto atribuido quedó en 5.969 millones, un 52,6% por debajo de su resultado del año anterior.
El desplome se debió a amortizaciones por 7.300 millones de dólares vinculadas a las divisiones de banca global y mercados, y banca comercial en Europa.
