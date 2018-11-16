El 80% de los más de 50.000 trabajadores de Justicia convocados este viernes a la huelga por los sindicatos para protestar contra "el caos y el deterioro judicial" y la reforma de la Ley Orgánica del Poder Judicial está secundando el paro, según el sindicato CSIF.
Se trata del primer paro general al que son convocados los funcionarios de Justicia en más de 20 años, y las centrales sindicales lo justifican de veinte años,en "las políticas erráticas" de PP y PSOE, y, en concreto, por la reforma de la Ley Orgánica del Poder Judicial (LOPJ).
Los sindicatos han criticado que esta reforma, que ultima el Senado, permitirá a la Administración determinar en cada momento el puesto de trabajo de los funcionarios sin haber negociado con ellos, sin atender a su especialización, y destruirá puestos de empleo por los límites que se establece para el nombramiento de personal de refuerzo e interinos.
Además, CSIF, primera fuerza sindical en la Administración de Justicia, ha llevado al Defensor del Pueblo más de 30.000 firmas de trabajadores de Justicia contra la reforma de la LOPJ, queja que será elevada a instancias de la Unión Europea si la reforma sigue adelante.
Con motivo de la huelga, los sindicatos han convocado también una manifestación que comenzará hoy a las 12.00 horas en la calle San Bernardo, frente al Ministerio de Justicia, y concluirá en la calle Bailén, en los alrededores del Senado, con la intención de que se presente la enmienda para frenar la reforma.
A la huelga está llamado el personal que garantiza el funcionamiento diario de la Justicia, desde trámites, procedimientos, análisis de pruebas y forenses hasta preparación de documentación, sentencias y autos o toma de declaraciones".
