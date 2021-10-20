Estás leyendo: Iberdrola invertirá más de 7.000 millones en un parque eólico marino en Reino Unido

Iberdrola invertirá más de 7.000 millones en un parque eólico marino en Reino Unido

La inversión está supeditada a que Reino Unido conceda el permiso de construcción para el emplazamiento y a los contratos por diferencia, que garantizan un precio mínimo por la electricidad generada.

El presidente de Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, en el parque eólico marino de West of Duddon Sands.
El presidente de Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, en el parque eólico marino de West of Duddon Sands. CEDIDA/Iberdrola

El gigante español de la energía eólica Iberdrola invertirá 6.000 millones de libras (7.100 millones de euros, 8.240 millones de dólares) en un complejo eólico en el Mar del Norte, frente a la costa oriental de Reino Unido, en su mayor proyecto de inversión a nivel mundial, según informó el lunes.

Iberdrola dijo en un comunicado que invertirá esta cantidad en el complejo eólico de East Anglia, cuyas turbinas tendrán capacidad para generar 3,1 gigavatios de electricidad, suficiente para abastecer a más de 2,7 millones de hogares.

El posicionamiento de las turbinas en el mar permite a los generadores captar altas velocidades de viento sin ninguna de las barreras presentes en tierra, siendo un componente clave en los planes de descarbonización de algunas de las mayores economías del mundo.

El plan se suma a los 10.000 millones de libras que Iberdrola ya se ha comprometido a invertir en Reino Unido entre 2020 y 2025.

El país pretende tener instalados 40 GW de capacidad eólica marina para 2030, frente a los 10,4 GW actuales. Iberdrola opera en Reino Unido a través de Scottish Power, que compró en 2007.

Green Investment Group, una rama del banco australiano Macquarie, posee el 40% de uno de los parques comprendidos en el proyecto East Anglia Hub.

