Iberdrola puja por las centrales hidroléctricas de EDP

La eléctrica española compite con la noruega Statkraft y la austriaca Verbund por hacerse con un paquete de activos valorado en más de 2.000 millones.

Cables de alta tensión cerca de una planta eléctrica de la portuguesa EDP, cerca de la localidad lusa de Carregado. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

La compañía energética portuguesa EDP ha preseleccionado a la española Iberdrola, la noruega Statkraft y la austriaca Verbund para pujar por sus activos hidroeléctricos, dijeron a Reuters tres fuentes con conocimiento del asunto. El conjunto de los activos está valorado en más de 2.000 millones de euros.

La venta, gestionada por Morgan Stanley y UBS, forma parte de una limpieza de la cartera de EDP más amplia, con el objeto de invertir más dinero en su negocio de energía renovable.

La operación ha despertado el interés de otras empresas energéticas y fondos de inversión europeos, como Enel, Engie, Macquarie y Brookfield, según las fuentes.

EDP se puso en contacto con unos diez potenciales compradores a principios de este año para tantear su interés, dijo una de las fuentes, tras lo cual recibió unas ocho ofertas preliminares.

En estos momentos EDP está confeccionando una lista de cinco o seis preseleccionados para la puja, dijeron las fuentes.

El logo de la energética portuguesa EPD en su sede en Oviedo. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Se espera que Iberdrola, Statkraft y Verbund lleguen a la segunda ronda de la licitación, mientras que no está claro si Engie, Macquarie y Brookfield avanzarán a las etapas finales, informaron las fuentes.

Enel hizo una oferta a través de Endesa, su filial española, pero fue considerada demasiado baja por EDP, dijo una de las fuentes, añadiendo que la firma italiana aún podría continuar en la puja si está dispuesta a aumentar su oferta.

Representantes de EDP, Iberdrola, Statkraft, Brookfield, Macquarie, Enel y Engie rechazaron hacer comentarios.

Naturgy también consideró la compra de los activos después de recibir una copia del memorando de la oferta, pero decidió no entrar en la puja, dijeron las fuentes. Naturgy rechazó hacer comentarios. 

