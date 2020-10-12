La Inspección de Trabajo detecta 1.269 infracciones en ERTE fraudulentos hasta mediados de septiembre

MADRID
La Inspección de Trabajo y Seguridad Social realizó hasta el 15 de septiembre 28.438 actuaciones en empresas con Expedientes de Regulación Temporal de Empleo (ERTE) para controlar "posibles supuestos de fraude", con las que se han detectado 1.269 infracciones.
Así lo indica el Gobierno en una respuesta escrita a la pregunta del senador socialista Miguel Ángel Heredia sobre el número de controles e inspecciones que se están realizando para evitar fraudes en empresas en ERTE.
En la respuesta, el Ejecutivo indicó que, de las 28.438 inspecciones realizadas, a 9 de septiembre ya habían finalizado 12.611, de las que han derivado 1.269 infracciones, así como unas liquidaciones por cuotas de Seguridad Social dejadas de ingresar por importe de 1.868.041 euros.
Por comunidades, el mayor número de inspecciones finalizadas tuvieron lugar en Andalucía (2.219), con 244 infracciones descubiertas, seguida por Comunidad Valenciana (1.498 inspecciones y 179 infracciones), Castilla y León (1.316 y 117 infracciones) y Baleares (1.081 y 69 inspecciones).
Ya por debajo de las 1.000 inspecciones finalizadas, se encuentran Canarias (862 inspecciones y 150 infracciones), Madrid (833 y 87), Galicia (786 y 60), País Vasco (768 y 27), Cataluña (708 y 103) y Aragón (552 y 75).
Por debajo de las 500 actuaciones finalizadas figuran Castilla La Mancha (414 y 33) Extremadura (335 y 27), Murcia (330 y 27), Asturias (302 y 31), Navarra (258 y 16), Cantabria (210 y 13), Ceuta (64 y 7), La Rioja (55 y ninguna infracción) y Melilla (20 y 4).
Además de estos datos, el Ejecutivo indicó en su escrito que "dada la importancia que el Gobierno atribuye a la lucha contra aquellas conductas fraudulentas que vulneran no sólo los derechos de los trabajadores sino el sistema de Seguridad Social en general", durante este año continuarán desarrollándose dichas campañas en todo el territorio nacional, "intensificando" así las actuaciones de control por parte de la Inspección.
El Ministerio de Trabajo y Economía Social informó en julio de que ya estaba llevando a cabo una campaña con el envío a empresas de comunicaciones relativas a las obligaciones vinculadas a los ERTE y el incremento de visitas de la Inspección para detectar incumplimientos o prácticas irregulares relacionadas con los expedientes. Además, Trabajo ha manifestado en distintas ocasiones su intención de revisar todos los ERTE.
