El IPC se desploma hasta el 1,7% en noviembre por la luz y las gasolinas

La inflación anual en España se desplomó hasta su nivel bajo en siete meses en noviembre al situarse en el 1,7%, una lectura seis décimas inferior al dato de octubre, según datos preliminares publicados el jueves por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE). En términos mensuales, los precios de consumo bajaron una décima respecto al mes anterior.
El organismo estadístico ha achacado el descenso de la tasa interanual del IPC al abaratamiento de la electricidad y los carburantes, frente a la subida que experimentaron en igual mes de 2017.
Estos datos se producen en un momento en que los analistas han rebajado las expectativas sobre futuras subidas de los tipos de interés en la zona euro ante una moderación del crecimiento económico que está frenando a su vez a los precios.
La tasa interanual de noviembre, en caso de confirmarse, sería la vigésimo séptima tasa positiva que encadena el IPC interanual e implica que los precios son hoy un 1,7% superiores a los de hace un año. Tras seis meses por encima del 2%, en el penúltimo mes del año el IPC ha logrado bajar de esa barrera y situarse en su menor nivel desde abril.
Este descenso hasta el 1,7% de la tasa interanual del IPC le viene muy bien a la Seguridad Social, pues la economía española llega al mes de diciembre con una inflación muy próxima a la subida que experimentaron las pensiones este año, del 1,6%, lo que podría reducir la factura de la paga compensatoria a los pensionistas por la desviación de los precios.
La inflación armonizada con la zona euro (IPCA) se situó también en el 1,7% interanual en noviembre, tres décimas por debajo de lo que esperaban los economistas (2,0%) y seis décimas por debajo del dato de octubre.
