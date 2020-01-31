El IPC repunta en el arranque del año

MADRIDActualizado:
La inflación anual estimada del IPC en enero alcanzó el 1,1%, de acuerdo con el indicador adelantado elaborado por el INE. Se trata del nivel más alto de inflación desde abril de 2019.
Este indicador proporciona un avance del IPC que, en caso de confirmarse, supondría un aumento de tres décimas en su tasa anual, ya que en el mes de diciembre esta variación fue del 0,8%.
En este comportamiento destaca las subidas de los precios de la electricidad y los alimentos y bebidas no alcohólicas, frente a los descensos registrados en 2019.
Por su parte, la variación anual del indicador adelantado del IPCA se sitúa en enero en el 1,1%. Si este dato se confirma, la tasa anual del IPCA aumentaría también tres décimas respecto al mes anterior.
En términos mensuales, los precios de consumo registran en enero un descenso del 1% con respecto al mes de diciembre, según el indicador adelantado del IPC. Por su parte, la variación mensual del indicador adelantado del IPCA se sitúa en enero en el -1,4%.
