Italia rescata al banco Popolare di Bari 

El Gobierno de Italia aprobó el domingo por la noche un decreto de emergencia que otorga hasta 900 millones de euros (unos 992 millones de dólares) al banco cooperativo Popolare di Bari, en un nuevo rescate estatal de un prestamista en problemas.
El banco, que la semana pasada dijo que necesitaba una inyección urgente de hasta 1.000 millones de euros, ha tratado de hacer frente a las crecientes pérdidas de préstamos durante una recesión que ha devastado la economía, especialmente en la zona sur del país.
El viernes el banco fue puesto bajo administración especial por el Banco de Italia, pero el gobierno del primer ministro Giuseppe Conte no aprobó un paquete de rescate ese mismo día debido a que varios ministros boicotearon una reunión de gabinete convocada de forma apresurada.
El domingo por la noche se celebró una nueva reunión del gabinete y se aprobó una inyección de capital. El decreto del gobierno apunta a crear un “banco de inversiones” de propiedad estatal en el sur.
