Público
Público

Italia rescata al banco Popolare di Bari 

El Gobierno inyecta 900 millones de euros después de que la entidad haya sido puesta bajo administración especial por el Banco de Italia

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El logo de Banca Popolare di Bari en una sucursal en Roma. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

El logo de Banca Popolare di Bari en una sucursal en Roma. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

El Gobierno de Italia aprobó el domingo por la noche un decreto de emergencia que otorga hasta 900 millones de euros (unos 992 millones de dólares) al banco cooperativo Popolare di Bari, en un nuevo rescate estatal de un prestamista en problemas.

El banco, que la semana pasada dijo que necesitaba una inyección urgente de hasta 1.000 millones de euros, ha tratado de hacer frente a las crecientes pérdidas de préstamos durante una recesión que ha devastado la economía, especialmente en la zona sur del país.

El viernes el banco fue puesto bajo administración especial por el Banco de Italia, pero el gobierno del primer ministro Giuseppe Conte no aprobó un paquete de rescate ese mismo día debido a que varios ministros boicotearon una reunión de gabinete convocada de forma apresurada.

Una sucursal de Banca Popolare di Bari en Roma. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Una sucursal de Banca Popolare di Bari en Roma. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

El domingo por la noche se celebró una nueva reunión del gabinete y se aprobó una inyección de capital. El decreto del gobierno apunta a crear un “banco de inversiones” de propiedad estatal en el sur.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias de Economía