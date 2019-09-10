Iveco España ha sido condenada por vulnerar el derecho a huelga de sus trabajadores durante la jornada de huelga del 8M de 2018 (Día de la Mujer) y deberá abonar 12.000 euros en concepto de indemnización a sus trabajadores, tal y como reclamaba CGT.
De acuerdo con la sentencia a la que ha tenido acceso EFE, el Juzgado de lo Social número 39 de Madrid ha estimado la demanda presentada por CGT, declarando que la conducta de Iveco España fue constitutiva "de vulneración del derecho de acción sindical y huelga".
La sentencia, contra la que cabe recurso de suplicación, declara además la nulidad del cómputo del tiempo de ejercicio del derecho a huelga y ordena el cese en el comportamiento "discriminatorio y antisindical" de la compañía, a la que condena a reponer a los trabajadores demandantes (un total de 17) el computo de horas durante el ejercicio del derecho de huelga.
Con todo ello, la compañía deberá pagar al sindicato demandante, en concepto de indemnización, un total de 12.000 euros.
CGT convocó una huelga general de 24 horas para el 8 de marzo de 2018, con motivo de la celebración del Día de la Mujer, y ante la que diecisiete trabajadores de la empresa Iveco afiliados al sindicato decidieron acogerse a su derecho a huelga. Así bien, la empresa procedió a computarles las 8 horas de huelga como "absentismo laboral".
En respuesta, el 25 de febrero de 2019, la CGT presentó una demanda ante el Decanato de los Juzgados de Madrid, por el proceso especial en materia de tutela de derechos de libertad sindical y tutela del derecho a la huelga.
Ante esto, la empresa se opuso razonando que el convenio colectivo no contemplaba el supuesto del ejercicio de huelga como tiempo que debía excluirse del cómputo de absentismo.
Desde el sindicato, han mostrado su "satisfacción" por la resolución y han añadido que seguirán "luchando y velando por el ejercicio de los derechos y libertades sindicales de la clase trabajadora".
