Pablo Díaz tributará 870.000 euros en el IRPF de 2021 tras ganar un bote de 1,82 millones en Pasapalabra

madrid
Los Técnicos del Ministerio de Hacienda (Gestha) calculan que Pablo Díaz Sánchez, el ganador del bote de 1.828.000 euros del programa de televisión Pasapalabra, tendrá que pagar 870.125 euros en su próxima declaración de la Renta por haberse adjudicado dicho premio.
Gestha señala que tras haber logrado el premio, el concursante del programa de Antena 3 se integrará en el reducido grupo de los mayores declarantes del IRPF, al que solo pertenecen el 0,05% de los contribuyentes.
Antes del 30 de junio de 2022, Pablo deberá presentar su declaración de la Renta correspondiente a 2021 y afrontar un tipo efectivo del 44,71%.
Gestha puntualiza que no se ha podido acceder a las bases del Concurso en Antena 3, por lo que los importes de los premios obtenidos en 2020 y 2021 se han extraído de la información publicada.
Asimismo, los Técnicos de Hacienda desconocen otras circunstancias personales o familiares que aumenten el mínimo personal con carácter general y tampoco conocen los otros rendimientos ordinarios del concursante que habría que añadir el cálculo del IRPF al tipo marginal máximo, ni las reducciones y deducciones a las que podrían tener derecho.
No obstante, las anteriores limitaciones se pueden asumir para calcular estimativamente el impacto fiscal que le corresponderá al concursante en su residencia fiscal en la Comunidad de Madrid.
El tinerfeño Pablo Díaz ganó este jueves el bote de 1,8 millones de euros en el concurso Pasapalabra de Antena 3 tras completar las 25 definiciones de la prueba final de El Rosco. A sus 24 años, es también el concursante que más tiempo ha durado en la historia del espacio que presenta cada tarde Roberto Leal, con un total de 260 programas.
El joven contó con 176 segundos para completar la famosa prueba del programa y se enfrentó en este duelo final a Javier. Pablo consiguió completar todas las definiciones de El Rosco para llevarse el abultado premio de 1.828.000 euros, el tercero más alto del formato.
