El petróleo retrocede un 5% ante los rumores de que Arabia Saudí recupere la producción antes de lo previsto

El precio del barril de Brent, de referencia para Europa, se sitúa en torno a los 65,71 dólares por barril, lejos de los máximos desde mayo que alcanzó este lunes.

Vista del campo petrolero Nahr Bin Umar, en el norte de Basora, Iraq, 16 de septiembre de 2019. REUTERS / Essam Al-Sudani

El precio del petróleo ha registrado este martes una caída de casi el 5% ante la perspectiva de que Arabia Saudí acabe reanudando antes de lo previsto la producción que paralizó como consecuencia del ataque con drones a sus infraestrucutras.

El precio del barril de Brent, de referencia para Europa, ha registrado una contracción del 4,74% durante esta jornada, hasta situarse en torno a los 65,71 dólares por barril. De esta forma, se ha alejado de los más de 69 dólares, máximos desde mayo, que alcanzó este lunes.

De su lado, el precio del barril West Texas Intermediate (WTI), de referencia para Estados Unidos, ha descendido un 4,88%, hasta situarse en los 59,63 dólares.

El mercado ha reaccionado así después de que la agencia Reuters asegurara, citando fuentes del Gobierno de Arabia Saudí, que la producción de crudo del país islámico se recuperará por completo antes de lo que estaba previsto.

De acuerdo a esas mismas fuentes, Arabia Saudí está cerca de restaurar el 70% de los 5,7 millones de barriles de petróleo diarios que paralizó de su producción tras los ataques con drones a las instalaciones de Saudi Aramco. De esta forma, el nivel de producción de crudo volverá a sus niveles normales en dos o tres semanas.

Riad informó este sábado de ataques contra dos instalaciones de la petrolera estatal Aramco con un total de diez drones, aunque sin causar daños personales. Una de las instalaciones atacadas se encuentra en Abqaiq, cerca de Damman, en la Provincia Oriental, mientras que la otra se encuentra en el yacimiento petrolero de Hijrat Jurais.

Por el momento, las autoridades saudíes no han responsabilizado directamente a Irán del ataque como sí hizo el secretario de Estado estadounidense, Mike Pompeo, y dejó entrever el lunes el presidente del país norteamericano, Donald Trump. Por su parte, Irán asegura que no tuvo nada que ver con el ataque, que ha afectado a la producción de crudo saudí.

