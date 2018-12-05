El presidente de Gestamp sale al rescate de GAM por 20,5 millones de euros

El presidente ejecutivo de la multinacional del automóvil Gestamp ha salido al rescate del grupo General de Alquiler de Maquinaria (GAM) mediante una opa con un fuerte descuento y la posterior reestructuración de la deuda de la sociedad.
GAM lleva años inmersa en un profundo proceso de reestructuración tras haberse visto golpeado de lleno por la crisis inmobiliaria y de construcción con un fuerte endeudamiento consecuencia de grandes operaciones corporativas en los años del boom del ladrillo en España.
A través de su patrimonial Halekulani, Francisco José Riberas Mera comprará un 63% de GAM en manos de los bancos (Sabadell, Liberbank, BBVA, Kutxabank, Bankia y CaixaBank) y lanzará una opa obligatoria por el resto del capital.
El precio acordado con los bancos es de 0,977 euros por título. En el comunicado a la CNMV, GAM dice que la OPA obligatoria será también a ese precio, aunque deja la puerta abierta a que el regulador pueda modificar este importe, que el oferente considera "precio equitativo".
Las acciones de GAM cerraron el miércoles a 1,72 euros por acción, lo que implica que la oferta supone un descuento de más del 43% sobre el precio actual. La oferta valora el 100% del grupo de maquinaria en 31,54 millones de euros.
Riberas también comprará los bonos convertibles de GAM que queden en circulación y, una vez liquidada la oferta, ampliará capital por hasta 25,5 millones de euros para repagar un tramo de deuda convertible de 67,8 millones de euros. Los bancos aceptarán una quita por la diferencia y la ampliación estará asegurada por el propio empresario.
Toda la operación está sujeta al cumplimiento de ciertas condiciones suspensivas que incluyen una due dilligence. Riberas tiene exclusividad para realizar la operación durante los próximos tres meses. Tras la operación, la intención del empresario es mantener cotizada GAM.
