La deuda pública bajará al 98,8% del PIB a finales de 2017, por debajo del 99,4% de 2016, mientras que el Tesoro lanzará en los mercados emisiones brutas por importe de 230.017 millones de euros, de acuerdo con el proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2016. La ratio de la deuda del conjunto de las administraciones públicas sobre el PIB mantendrá así la trayectoria descendente iniciada en 2014, cuando la ratio marcó un máximo del 100,4%.
Para 2017, en términos presupuestarios, se estima que los intereses de la deuda del Estado en 2017 asciendan a 32.171 millones de euros, un 2,77% del PIB. En términos de Contabilidad Nacional, los intereses ascenderán a 28.196 millones de euros (2,43% del PIB).
De la suma de la financiación neta a través de deuda del Estado y las amortizaciones resultan unas emisiones brutas del Tesoro Público en 2017 de alrededor de 230.017 millones de euros.
Al igual que en los últimos años, la práctica totalidad de las emisiones brutas previstas se concentra en letras del Tesoro y en bonos y obligaciones del Estado. Igualmente, se contempla la posibilidad de complementar esta financiación con emisiones de otras deudas y en otras divisas, según las oportunidades que ofrezca el mercado financiero.
El endeudamiento neto del Tesoro Público en 2017 ascenderá aproximadamente a 45.000 millones de euros.
Se espera que en 2017 la vida media de la cartera de deuda del Estado mantenga la senda ascendente iniciada en 2013, de modo que a finales de 2017 la vida media se sitúe entre 6,90 y 7,10 años.
