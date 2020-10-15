Estás leyendo: Pullmantur ultima un ERE y presenta concurso de acreedores para todas sus filiales

Pullmantur ultima un ERE y presenta concurso de acreedores para todas sus filiales

La compañía española de cruceros dice que es "un paso más dentro del proceso de reorganización" de la empresa tras la suspensión de sus operaciones el pasado 13 de marzo por la pandemia del coronavirus.

Vista de una cubierta del buque Monarch de la naviera Pullmantur Cruceros. EFE/ RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO
Vista de una cubierta del buque Monarch de la naviera Pullmantur Cruceros. EFE/ RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

MADRID

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

La empresa de cruceros Pullmantur ha solicitado el concurso de acreedores voluntario para las tres entidades españolas y las cinco maltesas, según han confirmado fuentes de la compañía, que también planea presentar un Expediente de Regulación de Empleo (ERE).

Tras presentar concurso por dos de sus filiales (Pullmantur SA y Pullmantur Cruises SL) a principios de verano, ahora el resto de las sociedades de la compañía también han solicitado acogerse a concurso de acreedores.

La compañía también ha confirmado que, debido a la complicada situación causada por el Covid-19, se ha anunciado a los empleados la intención empresarial de iniciar los trámites para presentar un ERE "por causas de índole económica, productiva y organizativa".

"Se trata de un paso más dentro del proceso de reorganización que Pullmantur Cruceros está llevando a cabo, apoyándose en las medidas previstas por la regulación concursal española, a raíz de la suspensión de sus operaciones el pasado 13 de marzo", explica la naviera.

El presidente y consejero delegado de Pullmantur Cruceros, Richard J. Vogel. E.P.

La firma aseguraba hace unas semanas que estaba trabajando "intensamente" junto a la administración concursal en la elaboración de un nuevo plan de negocio que suponga la vuelta a la operación y que avale la viabilidad de la compañía.

El pasado 22 de junio, Cruises Investment Holding y Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) solicitaron la "reorganización" de su 'joint venture' Pullmantur Cruceros ante las autoridades españolas.

La junta directiva de Pullmantur, que es propiedad en un 51% de Cruises Investment Holding y en un 49% de Royal Caribbean Group, tomó la decisión ya que "los vientos causados por la pandemia" de coronavirus "son demasiado fuertes" para que la empresa los superara sin una reorganización.

"Desde que tuvo que suspender las operaciones a mediados de marzo debido a la pandemia, el principal objetivo de Pullmantur Cruceros siempre ha sido y sigue siendo volver a navegar a la mayor brevedad posible. Se trata de una meta clara y firme", señaló el presidente y consejero delegado de la compañía, Richard J. Vogel.

