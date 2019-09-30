Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Repsol impulsa su presencia en el mercado asiático con la compra del 40% de United Oil Company

La petrolera crea una sociedad conjunta con United Global Limited para desarrollar la producción local de lubricantes de su marca y su distribución en Singapur, Indonesia, Malasia y Vietnam.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El logotipo de la empresa petrolera española Repsol en su sede central de Madrid. REUTERS/Juan Medina

El logotipo de la empresa petrolera española Repsol en su sede central de Madrid. REUTERS/Juan Medina

La petrolera Repsol comprará el 40% de las acciones de United Oil Company, propiedad de la compañía de United Global, grupo que cotiza en Singapur, en una operación que permitirá a la compañía española impulsar su presencia en Asia.

La operación, que comprende un paquete de 14.959.600 acciones, se realizará mediante un pago inicial de 36,5 millones de dólares y un posible pago posterior de otros 10 millones en función del cumplimiento de ciertos objetivos en 2023, según informó United Global.

La operación, que comprende un paquete de 14.959.600 acciones, se realizará mediante un pago inicial de 36,5 millones de dólares y un posible pago posterior de otros 10 millones en función del cumplimiento de ciertos objetivos en 2023, según informó United Global.

Repsol indicó en otro comunicado que creará una sociedad conjunta con United Global Limited para desarrollar la producción local de lubricantes de Repsol y su distribución en Singapur, Indonesia, Malasia y Vietnam.

Con esta operación Repsol ampliará su área de producción de lubricantes, incorporando a sus unidades en España y México las dos plantas con las que cuenta United Oil Company en Singapur e Indonesia, con una capacidad de producción de 140.000 toneladas, según la compañía española.

“Repsol aspira a duplicar su volumen de ventas de lubricantes hasta llegar a las 300.000 toneladas, un 70% procedentes del mercado internacional”, según dijo en el comunicado.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas