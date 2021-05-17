Estás leyendo: Sabadell planea unas 500 prejubilaciones voluntarias en 2021, en línea con otros años

Sabadell planea unas 500 prejubilaciones voluntarias en 2021, en línea con otros años

Las salidas previstas para este ejercicio serían adicionales al acuerdo alcanzado el pasado año por el banco y los sindicatos para un ajuste de plantilla de 1.817 trabajadores.

El logo del Banco Sabadell en una de sus sucursales en Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
El Banco Sabadell continuará este año con las prejubilaciones voluntarias a partir de los 56 años, pudiendo llegar a una cifra de salidas de alrededor de 500 trabajadores, conforme a cifras facilitadas por fuentes sindicales.

Se trataría de bajas voluntarias específicas y no un plan general (contactos individuales con trabajadores prejubilables), y al margen además del futuro plan estratégico que el banco presentará el próximo día 28 de mayo. 

Estas bajas voluntarias están en línea con la estrategia que la entidad ha seguido en los tres últimos ejercicios (2018, 2019 y 2020) en los que se han realizado alrededor de 600 prejubilaciones de esta forma y cuyo objetivo es renovar la plantilla.

Este proceso, además, sería adicional al acuerdo alcanzado el pasado año por el Sabadell y los sindicatos y que supondrán la salida de 1.817 personas en España, además de haber abordado también un proceso de reestructuración en su filial británica TSB. Estas desvinculaciones se produjeron entre el 28 de febrero y el 31 de marzo.

Sin embargo, sí se espera que el banco presente nuevas medidas en su futura hoja de ruta después de que el nuevo consejero del banco, César González-Bueno, anticipase en la última presentación de resultados trimestrales que la entidad "necesita" continuar actuando para reducir los costes.

El banquero no despejó si el esfuerzo de contención implicará o no un nuevo Expediente de Regulación de Empleo (ERE), pero defendió que los costes "es un problema estructural" en la banca "porque hay un cambio en los hábitos de consumo que a nadie se le escapa" y "presión en márgenes" por los tipos negativos y la creciente competencia.

Según se indica en la información remitida por Banco Sabadell a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), a finales de marzo la entidad contaba con una plantilla de 14.536 trabajadores, un 12,8% menos en comparación con el mismo periodo de 2020.

