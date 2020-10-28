El Sabadell prepara un ajuste de plantilla que afectará a 2.000 empleados

BarcelonaActualizado:
Banco Sabadell prepara un plan de ajuste que supondrá la salida de hasta 2.000 empleados de la entidad bancaria en base a prejubilaciones y bajas incentivadas, según fuentes conocedoras de los contactos que se han llevado a cabo entre dirección y sindicatos.
El banco tiene la intención de presentar formalmente su plan a los sindicatos en una reunión que está prevista para la semana que viene.
Fuentes del banco han señalado que aún no se ha iniciado ninguna negociación y han declinado realizar comentarios.
Con este movimiento, la entidad bancaria presidida por Josep Oliu busca reducir costes para adaptarse a la nueva realidad competitiva del mercado bancario, además de ajustarse a las últimas tendencias en los usos de los clientes, marcadas por la digitalización.
En paralelo a la salida de empleados en España, la filial británica de Banco Sabadell, TSB, anunció hace unas semanas que planea cerrar otras 164 sucursales en Reino Unido el próximo 2021 para ganar rentabilidad, lo que afectará a unos 900 empleos.
Banco Sabadell seguirá así los pasos de otras entidades bancarias que ya han anunciado recortes de plantilla, como el Santander, que ayer mismo avanzó que llevará a cabo un Expediente de Regulación de Empleo (ERE) en España que podría afectar a 3.000 empleados.
