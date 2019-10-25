Banco Sabadell tiene previsto cerrar alrededor de 200 sucursales en España en 2020, ha anunciado este viernes su consejero delegado, Jaime Guardiola.
A finales de septiembre, Sabadell contaba con 1.893 oficinas, la mayoría en España, por lo que los cierres anunciados supondrían una reducción del 10%.
"Nuestro plan en España para el año que viene es el cierre de en torno a 200 oficinas", ha afirmado Guardiola.
Al igual que muchos otros bancos europeos, los españoles atraviesan dificultadas para aumentar el beneficio que obtienen de sus préstamos en un entorno de tipos de interés en mínimos históricos. Sus esfuerzos se centran cada vez más en recortar costes e impulsar la venta de sus servicios a través de plataformas digitales.
Desde la crisis financiera de 2008, el número de oficinas del sector bancario español ha disminuido en más de un 40%, mientras que el número de empleados se ha reducido más de un 30%.
