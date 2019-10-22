Sacyr cierra un prestamo de 765 millones para acometer la mayor obra ferroviaria en décadas de Uruguay

El consorcio Grupo Vía Central, liderado por la española Sacyr Concesiones, ha cerrado un préstamo de hasta 855 millones de dólares (cerca de 765 millones de euros) para financiar la construcción de los 273 kilómetros de vías férreas de un corredor que unirá la capital uruguaya, Montevideo, con Paso de los Toros, en el mayor proyecto ferroviario promovido en décadas en el país sudamericano.
La relevancia del proyecto para el país latinoamericano reside en que se trata de una infraestructura clave para el de transporte, que pretende mejorar para que permita la circulación de trenes de carga a 80 kilómetros por hora.
El préstamo cuenta con la participación del japonés Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMBC), el italiano Intesa San Paolo, CAF y CAFAM.
Además, para la financiación del proyecto, los socios del consorcio aportan 155 millones dólares (140 millones de euros) y la Administración uruguaya ha realizado anticipos por 60 millones de dólares (54 millones de euros).
La inversión que requerirá el proyecto alcanza los 1.070 millones de dólares (en torno a 960 millones de euros), según dijo Sacyr en un comunicado el martes.
Grupo Vía Central está integrada por Sacyr (40%), dos compañías uruguayas, Saceem (27%) y Berkes (6%), y por la firma francesa NGE (27%).
Con este contrato, Sacyr da un paso más en su estrategia de internacionalización y en su apuesta por enfocarse en la construcción y explotación y mantenimiento de infraestructuras.
contrato abarca la financiación, el diseño y las obras de reconstrucción de la línea, que tendrán un plazo de ejecución de tres años, además de su posterior mantenimiento durante 18 años. Además, el grupo adjudicatario instalará una nueva señalización en la línea, mejorará ramales y otras vías secundarias y rehabilitará 25 estaciones.
