Público
Público

Santander recorta el plan de pensiones del consejero delegado de su filial en Reino Unido

La decisión del banco de Ana Botín se produce tras los recortes aprobados por rivales como HSBC y RBS (mientras  Barclays y Lloyds tienen planes de hacerlo), para cumplir con las directrices de gobierno corporativo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Uno de los edificios de la Ciusdad Financiera del Grupo Santander en la localidad madrileña de Boadilla del Monte. E.P./Ricardo Rubio

Uno de los edificios de la Ciusdad Financiera del Grupo Santander en la localidad madrileña de Boadilla del Monte. E.P./Ricardo Rubio

El consejero delegado de Santander en el Reino Unido, Nathan Bostock, verá recortada su pensión a partir del próximo año, al sumarse la entidad a otros bancos que han cedido a la presión de los inversores para que reduzcan los cobros en las pensiones de los ejecutivos.

La hucha de pensiones de Bostock, que ascendía a 588.000 libras (754.404 en dólares y casi 700.000 euros al cambio actual) el año pasado, se reducirá desde el 35% de su salario base hasta el 22% en 2020 y al 9% en 2021, según una fuente familiarizada con el asunto. Eso equivaldrá a un recorte de más de 400.000 libras en los dos años.

El consejero delegado percibió en conjunto 6,4 millones de libras en 2018, incluyendo un pago final de 1,8 millones de libras por las acciones a las que renunció cuando se marchó de Royal Bank of Scotland en 2013.

La decisión del Santander se produce tras los recortes aprobados por rivales como HSBC y RBS, que ya han recortado las pensiones de los ejecutivos este año para cumplir con las directrices de gobierno corporativo, mientras que otros como Barclays y Lloyds tienen planes de hacerlo.

Los detalles de los recortes previstos por Santander UK los difundió en primer lugar el Financial Times.

Etiquetas

Más noticias de Economía