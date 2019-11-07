Público
Siemens Gamesa suministrará 62 turbinas en Suecia para un centro de datos de Google

El grupo hispano-alemán realizará las tareas de operación y mantenimiento del parque durante 30 años, y se encargará de la conexión a la red,

Parque eólico de Siemens Gamesa en Suecia. E.P.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy ha cerrado su mayor pedido en Suecia para el suministro de 62 aerogeneradores de 4,1 megavatios (MW) en el parque Stavro, que suministrará energía limpia a un centro de datos de Google, así como a una fábrica local de papel y cartón propiedad del grupo sueco Holmen.

El pedido se firmó en el cuarto trimestre del año fiscal 2019. El parque Stavro, con una capacidad total instalada de 254 MW y situado al norte de Suecia, estará dividido en dos áreas: Blodrotberget, con 40 aerogeneradores, y Blackfjället, con 22. La puesta en marcha del proyecto está prevista para finales de 2021.

Siemens Gamesa realizará las tareas de operación y mantenimiento del parque durante 30 años, mientras que Siemens Gas and Power se encargará de la conexión a la red, que comprende labores de ingeniería, obra civil, instalación y puesta en marcha de las dos subestaciones de 150/33 kV.

El proyecto será desarrollado por el gestor de activos alemán Prime Capital AG en representación del consorcio internacional formado por inversores institucionales coreanos, el fondo de pensiones alemán Nordrheinische Ärzteversorgung y Siemens Financial Services.

"Este proyecto conseguirá que Holmen utilice energía 100% renovable en su negocio y cubrirá además parte de la creciente demanda de electricidad de los centros de datos europeos de Google", afirma Alfonso Faubel, CEO de la Unidad de Negocio Onshore de Siemens Gamesa.

En una nota de prensa en su página web, la compañía hispanogermana dijo que el proyecto está desarrollado por Prime Capital AG y es propiedad de un consorcio de inversores coreanos, que venderán la electricidad que produzca el parque a un centro de datos de Google y a una fábrica local de papel y cartón del grupo sueco Holmen.

