Estás leyendo: Técnicas Reunidas firma con Saudi Aramco un acuerdo marco de servicios para sus proyectos de petróleo y gas

Público
Público

Técnicas Reunidas firma con Saudi Aramco un acuerdo marco de servicios para sus proyectos de petróleo y gas

El acuerdo comprende servicios de ingeniería, aprovisionamientos, construcción, puesta en marcha y precomisionado de cada proyecto, así como la mejora de las instalaciones en las áreas de petróleo y gas del grupo estatal saudí.

El logo de la petrolera estatal Saudi Aramco, a la entrada del centro de congresos y concención de Dhahran, la capital petrolífera de Arabia Saudí. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
El logo de la petrolera estatal Saudi Aramco, a la entrada del centro de congresos y concención de Dhahran, la capital petrolífera de Arabia Saudí. Hamad I Mohammed / REUTERS

madrid

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

Técnicas Reunidas ha firmado un acuerdo a largo plazo (Long Term Agreement, LTA) con Saudi Aramco para los próximos seis años, pasando así a formar parte del exclusivo grupo de ocho contratistas que firmaron este convenio marco con Saudi Aramco hace unas semanas.

Este acuerdo es parte de la nueva estrategia de contratación de Aramco y tiene como objetivo mejorar la eficiencia de costes y la calidad y seguridad de sus proyectos de mejora de sus instalaciones de petróleo y gas e implementar ambiciosos estándares medioambientales.

También se enfoca en establecer nuevos negocios y desarrollar asociaciones basadas en la sostenibilidad y las nuevas tecnologías, según ha informado la compañía esopañola a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

En concreto, el alcance del LTA incluye ingeniería, aprovisionamientos, construcción, puesta en marcha y precomisionado de cada proyecto, así como la mejora de las instalaciones en las áreas operativas identificadas.

Con la firma de este acuerdo, Saudi Aramco y Técnicas Reunidas apoyarán el crecimiento del empleo y el desarrollo de la mano de obra en Arabia Saudí, con especial énfasis en mejorar la saudización, el contenido local y las cadenas de suministro, contribuyendo al cumplimiento de los objetivos dentro del programa In Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) de Saudi Aramco.

Asimismo, con la firma de este acuerdo a largo plazo, Técnicas Reunidas demuestra su compromiso con el reino de Arabia Saudí y con su cliente principal, Saudi Aramco.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público