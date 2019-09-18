Telefónica compra el 50% del negocio de alarmas de Prosegur en España

Telefónica ha alcanzado un acuerdo con Prosegur para la compra del 50% de su negocio de alarmas en España, según informó el miércoles en un comunicado. El precio de la operación, valorada en 300 millones, de euros podría pagarse, "en todo o en parte, en acciones propias en autocartera", pasando Prosegur a ser accionista de Telefónica.
La operación deberá someterse a la aprobación por parte de las autoridades correspondientes y estar sujeta a los ajustes estándar en este tipo de transacciones sobre deuda, capital circulante y clientes existentes en el momento de su cierre.
Además, ambas empresas han acordado explorar oportunidades de colaboración entre sus unidades de Venture Capital: Prosegur Tech Ventures y Telefónica Open Future.
La colaboración entre Prosegur y Telefónica tiene como objetivo capturar esta oportunidad, dado el gran encaje estratégico y la complementariedad de las aportaciones de ambos socios, dando lugar a una asociación con vocación de liderar el crecimiento de este sector, según han resaltado ambas compañías.
"Con este acuerdo damos la bienvenida como socios y futuros accionistas a la empresa líder en seguridad. Para Telefónica, contar con un socio como Prosegur nos permitirá seguir avanzando, de forma más rápida, en nuestra ambición de estar cada día más presentes en la vida de nuestros clientes, con una mayor oferta de servicios para el hogar", ha resaltado el consejero delegado de Telefónica, Ángel Vilá.
Por su parte, el consejero delegado de Prosegur, Christian Gut, ha destacado que la compañía inicia una nueva etapa en su actividad de alarmas "al lado de un referente en el sector tecnológico". "Junto a Telefónica trabajaremos para desarrollar una nueva propuesta de servicios mucho más completa e innovadora para nuestros clientes", ha añadido.
