Telefónica elegirá un segundo proveedor además de Huawei para su red 5G

Telefónica comprará algunos de los principales equipos para su red móvil 5G en España al gigante chino de las telecomunicaciones Huawei , aunque también elegirá un segundo proveedor el próximo año, informó el viernes un portavoz de la compañía.
La medida, de la que informó por primera vez el diario económico Expansión, supone un cambio estratégico para Telefónica, que hasta ahora dependía en exclusiva de Huawei. La compañía china proporcionó el core de las redes 3G y 4G de Telefónica en España.
En mayo, el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, incluyó a Huawei en su lista negra de comercio, aludiendo a cuestiones de seguridad nacional y presionando a sus aliados para que excluyeran a la compañía de sus redes.
Huawei ha negado repetidamente que sus productos representen una amenaza para la seguridad.
Otros operadores europeos, como Vodafone y Deutsche Telekom, también están optando por proveedores múltiples. En el caso de Deutsche Telekom, la compañía alemana ha suspendido cualquier nuevo contrato hasta que se resuelva el debate en Alemania sobre la eventual prohibición de Huawei por motivos de seguridad nacional.
Cuando Estados Unidos incluyó a Huawei en la lista negra, Telefónica dijo que estaba revisando los detalles y el impacto potencial que tendría la decisión.
El core es el sistema principal de una red móvil. Telefónica aún no ha decidido quién proveerá el resto del equipo, incluidas las antenas 5G en España, añadió el portavoz.
