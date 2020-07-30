Telefónica logra vender su negocio en Costa Rica tras el fiasco de Millicon

madridActualizado:
Telefónica anunció el jueves que ha alcanzado un acuerdo para la venta de la totalidad de su negocio en Costa Rica a Liberty Latin America por un importe agregado de 500 millones de dólares (unos 425 millones de euros), tras ver frustrada en mayo la operación para desinvertir en esta filial con Millicon como compradora.
En una nota publicada en su web, el grupo de telefonía español dijo que la cifra es unas 7,4 veces superior al OIBDA (resultado bruto de explotación) de la compañía en 2019, estimando que genere para unas plusvalías antes de impuestos por valor de unos 210 millones de euros.
Según informó Telefónica, la operación reducirá la deuda neta del grupo en aproximadamente 425 millones de euros.
Telefónica agregó en la misma nota de prensa que mantiene su acción legal contra Millicom International Cellular iniciada en mayo por lo que considera un "incumplimiento injustificado" de su acuerdo para comprar el negocio costarricense de la española, afirmando que exigirá el resarcimiento de los daños y perjuicios causados al grupo.
A principios de mayo, Millicon anunció su retirada de un acuerdo por 570 millones de dólares para comprar el negocio de Telefónica en Costa Rica, diciendo que la empresa española no consiguió la aprobación de los reguladores para que la venta se realizara antes del 1 de mayo, lo que a su juicio le dio el derecho a retirarse del acuerdo.
